ST. PETER — A bridge over a creek north of St. Peter and one east of Henderson are on a national list of bridges in disrepair.
Nearly 231,000 bridges in the country — more than a third of all bridges — need to be repaired or replaced, according to an analysis of national data done by the American Road & Transportation Builders Association.
A bridge on Highway 169, north of St. Peter, was listed as deficient. The bridge that spans Robarts Creek was built in 1965.
A bridge on Highway 19 over Sand Creek, east of Henderson, is also listed as deficient.
Andrew Lawver, bridge engineer for the Mankato district of the Minnesota Department of Transportation, said both bridges are on MnDOT's replacement schedule.
The Highway 169 bridge and nearby box culvert are slated for replacement in 2022 at a cost of about $1 million.
The Highway 19 bridge, which is a box culvert bridge, is slated for replacement in 2029.
He said neither bridge is at risk of failing. "Structurally deficient doesn't mean they're not safe or about to fall down."
Instead, it means there are one or more structural issues that need to be monitored and at some point repaired or replaced.
The ARTBA says 81,000 bridges should be replaced and another 46,000 are "structurally deficient." The report was released this week based on the 2019 National Bridge Inventory database from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
ARTBA estimates that the cost to repair all of the bridges is nearly $164 billion.
The report comes as Congress and the president have been talking of a massive infrastructure funding plan to help the economy during the coronavirus pandemic.
Overall, Minnesota ranked 39th in the country for the percent of its bridges in disrepair. It ranked 24th in the nation for the number of bridges in disrepair.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.