MANKATO — There were two additional deaths in the region from COVID-19, but new case numbers stayed relatively low.
A Brown County resident age 85-89 died as did a Waseca County resident age 80-84.
There were 78 new cases in the nine-county area, according to the Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday.
The number of new local cases Tuesday follows 65 cases reported Monday and 141 cases reported Sunday.
New cases reported in the region:
• Blue Earth County: 22
• Brown County: 12
• Faribault County: 1
• Le Sueur County: 11
• Martin County: 4
• Nicollet County: 8
• Sibley County: 6
• Waseca County: 13
• Watonwan County: 1
Tuesday’s COVID-19 data show Minnesota holding steady on a hopeful path.
New caseloads and hospitalizations continue to retreat from their recent highs, and there’s still no sign of the anticipated surge from Thanksgiving holiday celebrations.
The health department recorded 21 more deaths, a relatively low toll so far in an otherwise dreadful December, with 890 deaths reported in the first 15 days following more than 1,100 during November.
New hospital admissions are pulling back from their late November, early December highs, although nearly 1,300 people remain in the hospital with COVID-19 as of Sunday with 319 needing intensive care.
The newest numbers come as Gov. Tim Walz weighs whether to extend his current ban on in-person bar and restaurant service beyond Friday. Officials say they’re trying to balance the recent improvement in conditions with the reality that the pandemic isn’t over.
Tuesday’s count put Minnesota’s total of confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases at 384,164 to date. In about 92 percent of those cases, people have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated.
The deaths reported Tuesday raised Minnesota’s count to 4,483. Among those who’ve died, about two-thirds had been living in long-term care or assisted living facilities; most had underlying health problems.
