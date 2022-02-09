MANKATO — The nine-county area had two newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.
The deaths occurred in a Brown County resident between 70-74 years old and a Faribault County between 80-84, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
They were among 40 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide, raising Minnesota's pandemic toll to 11,722.
South-central Minnesota's nine counties have combined for 461 deaths from COVID-19 during the pandemic. Of the 461, 12 of them were confirmed in February.
Faribault County accounts for 49 COVID-19 deaths. It has the highest death rate per 10,000 residents among the nine area counties.
Brown County's COVID-19 death toll is 72. Its higher population than Faribault County gives it the second highest death rate in the region.
Area counties also combined for 115 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases. This week's case totals so far put it on track for another decline compared to last week.
The full list of confirmed cases by county includes:
• Blue Earth County — 32
• Nicollet County — 26
• Le Sueur County — 15
• Brown County — 13
• Watonwan County — 10
• Martin County — 9
• Waseca County — 6
• Sibley County — 2
• Faribault County — 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.