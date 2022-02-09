Stock COVID 3

The Minnesota Department of Health's testing lab handles samples of COVID-19.

MANKATO — The nine-county area had two newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.

The deaths occurred in a Brown County resident between 70-74 years old and a Faribault County between 80-84, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

They were among 40 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide, raising Minnesota's pandemic toll to 11,722. 

South-central Minnesota's nine counties have combined for 461 deaths from COVID-19 during the pandemic. Of the 461, 12 of them were confirmed in February.

Faribault County accounts for 49 COVID-19 deaths. It has the highest death rate per 10,000 residents among the nine area counties.

Brown County's COVID-19 death toll is 72. Its higher population than Faribault County gives it the second highest death rate in the region.

Area counties also combined for 115 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases. This week's case totals so far put it on track for another decline compared to last week. 

The full list of confirmed cases by county includes:

• Blue Earth County — 32

• Nicollet County — 26

• Le Sueur County — 15

• Brown County — 13

• Watonwan County — 10

• Martin County — 9

• Waseca County — 6

• Sibley County — 2

• Faribault County — 2

