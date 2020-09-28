MANKATO — Two area elementary schools are receiving federal recognition for making progress toward closing achievement gaps.
Jefferson Elementary in Mankato and Northside Elementary in St. James were named Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education.
Eight schools from Minnesota and 367 schools across the country are being recognized for their student standardized test scores. The Minnesota Department of Education nominates schools to be honored.
It's the fifth consecutive year that a Mankato area school has achieved Blue Ribbon status and the first time in at least a decade that two area schools have been honored.
Some schools are honored for high achievement while others are commended for improvement among non-white and other subgroups of students. The local 2020 honorees are the first to be recognized in the later category in a number of years.
Jefferson Principal Scott Johnson said he's not sure what data was used for the reward criteria, but his school has made strides closing the test performance gap between Black and white students.
According to state data, three of the school's 14 Black students met or exceeded targets on 2019 math tests and four passed reading.
Northside Principal Liam Dawson said recognized schools must be improving test scores overall, their student subgroups must be in the top 40% of their state and improvement among student groups must be in the top 15%.
Hispanic students make up the largest student subgroup at Northside and 72 of 114 of them met the math target in 2019 and 74 passed reading.
Dawson said the recognition demonstrates how far the school has come since being named a priority school in 2012. That was a designation once given by the state to lowest-scoring schools.
“This recognition is an incredible testament to the staff and students of the Northside community,” Dawson said.
Johnson echoed that sentiment for Jefferson and added that reducing the achievement gap is a district-wide priority.
“We don't do this work for the awards,” Johnson said. “But it sure is cool when our hard work is recognized on a national level.”
The pandemic has put a damper on the celebrations, which usually include a trip to Washington, D.C. for representatives of each school.
Northside staff and students initially rewarded themselves with an ice cream treat and plan to hold another observance around the time of the virtual national recognition ceremony in November.
Jefferson staff still are brainstorming socially distant celebration ideas.
