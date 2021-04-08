MANKATO — Two clients of the South Central Minnesota Small Business Development Center, located at Minnesota State University, were selected to receive Launch Minnesota innovation grants.
• Gomigo, a woman-owned software company in Waseca County ($28,500 grant for developing a scheduling app for friends who want to go out together and for marketing entertainment venues for consumers).
• Vortrex, a manufacturing company in Waseca County ($28,000 grant for designing and manufacturing eco-friendly electric track utility terrain vehicles).
The grants are targeted to the most promising innovative scalable technology businesses in Minnesota. Their purpose is to reduce the risk for Minnesota technology startups and entrepreneurs, who are solving problems and growing state's innovation ecosystem.
