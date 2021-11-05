MANKATO — Police responded to two reported assaults Thursday afternoon at West High School.
A 15-year-old boy was arrested on potential stalking and misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct charges following an incident with another student, Mankato Department of Public Safety Cmdr. Chris Baukol said.
A 14-year-old girl reportedly was assaulted by four other students in another incident. No one was arrested and the assault is under investigation, Baukol said Friday.
