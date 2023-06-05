NORTH MANKATO — Two North Mankato businesses that received microloans are in default, according to City Attorney Chris Kennedy.
Kennedy told the North Mankato Port Authority that Southern Minnesota Martial Arts and Blue Skye Mercantile have not made payments on the loans, which were issued in 2020.
The loans were called COVID-19 microloans but were not from federal funds but from the city’s revolving loan fund.
Kennedy sent letters in late March to the two businesses, saying if a repayment plan is not set up the city may file suit against the owners of the business.
Bill Hough, owner of the martial arts business, at 1750 Commerce Drive, got a loan for $12,500, according to Kennedy. He wrote in a letter to Hough that the Port Authority has received none of the $224 in monthly repayments on the loan and that the current amount due, with penalties, is $13,562, plus collection costs incurred by the city.
Kennedy said Hough has never responded to city communications about the loan.
Kennedy also notified Lisa Philips of Blue Skye Mercantile that the city has received none of the $125 monthly repayments for a $7,000 loan she received. Philips owes $7,332 plus collections costs.
She told the city she hoped to have the money by the end of April but has not responded since.
The Port Authority told Kennedy to file a claim in small claims court against the businesses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.