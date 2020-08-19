Arnie Lillo took a few artistic liberties in his latest creation.
There is a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow that shines over his replica of Noah’s Ark.
And the metal artist only had time to make 64 pairs of animals to go inside and 46 sets to go outside his educational work of art.
But most other elements of his scale replica are true to the biblical flood story.
At 20 feet long, 3 feet wide and 2 feet tall, Lillo’s ark is 1/24th scale of the vessel. He researched the “cubit” measurement described in Genesis, calculated the modern-day equivalents and then calculated a 1/24th scale to build in his rural Good Thunder workshop.
Lillo also researched the “gopher wood” Noah was commanded to use to make his ark and Lillo decided the Colorado blue spruce trees on his property would qualify.
For his first foray into woodworking, he bought a sawmill and sawed the wood himself.
“I didn’t want to just go to the lumberyard and buy it,” Lillo said.
Lillo is unveiling his ark replica at his annual open house Saturday. Visitors can come see the ark as well as hundreds of Lillo’s prior creations, all free of charge.
Callers are welcome “anytime” to visit the Lillo farmstead. Once a year, with help from volunteer Robyn Block, Lillo plans an event with special guests and visitors.
“It will be a full day of entertainment,” Block said.
Craft and food vendors will be there and Lillo will periodically shoot off his world’s largest functioning rifle.
Cinderella will give rides in her carriage, when she is not hiding from Wild West outlaws.
Pastor Rudy Maurer of St. John Lutheran Church in Good Thunder will help teach about Noah’s Ark.
Visitors can hear the biblical story even if the pastor or no one else is nearby. An electrical engineer helped Lillo install an audio and electrical system in the ark. With presses of buttons visitors can light up the inside of the ark and hear recordings of Lillo talking about the original ark and how he made his replica.
Inside the center of the ark there are three levels (as described in the Bible) of tiny pairs of animals Lillo made out of metal, as well as a colorful depiction of Noah and his family.
Outside, more larger pairs of animals make their way toward the ark. Lillo’s personal favorite is the buffalo because they feature some intricate cutout details.
Lillo uses a laser cutter to make the animals and most of his metal pieces. He uses design patterns he finds online as a starting point and adds some of his own customizations to make them unique.
Volunteers helped paint Noah’s animals and get the grounds in pristine condition for Saturday.
“We’ve had some pretty amazing helpers, and it wouldn’t be possible without them,” Block said.
Lillo did not know the visitor who gave him the idea of Noah’s Ark for his latest project. He hopes she’ll come back again on Saturday or another time soon.
He started work in February and said it was less difficult than time consuming.
“I just put her together, piece by piece,” he said.
Lillo is turning 82 years old on Thursday. But he is postponing celebrations until next week because he’s too busy putting the finishing touches on his ark.
It’s the latest of hundreds of creations made over the last 22 years.
Visitors also can walk across a 95-foot-long replica of the Golden Gate Bridge or stand under a 45-foot-tall replica of the Eiffel Tower made in honor of his late wife, Janice.
Many of his works re-enact history. One area of his farm tells the story of the James-Younger Gang’s attempted bank robbery in Northfield and the capture of the Younger brothers in Madelia.
Lillo sells some small pieces in a store on his property. He also does occasional custom orders.
“It’s just to support my habit,” he said, pointing to some of the larger pieces on display across his rural yard. There are a few donation boxes placed among the art that also support his “habit.” But visitors are welcome even if they don’t have a few dollars to spare, Lillo says.
Guests are welcome any time there is enough light to see his creations. Security cameras help him keep an eye on his work but he’s never experienced an act of vandalism.
After Saturday Lillo says he will take a few weeks off before he gets started on his next big project to debut next summer. He’s planning to create multiple works honoring members of the U.S. Armed forces. The centerpiece will be a scaled 3D model of a military jet.
