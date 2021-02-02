MINNESOTA LAKE — A 30-year-old Minnesota Lake woman was injured Monday evening when two cars collided in Minnesota Lake.
Courtney Ann Mitchell suffered non-life-threatening injuries when the 1994 Ford Taurus she was driving and a 2010 Toyota Prius crashed about 7 p.m. in the intersection of Highway 22 and Lake Avenue, the State Patrol said.
A 17-year-old female was driving the northbound Toyota. The state patrol did not release information about injuries the teen may have suffered or the direction the Ford was traveling in at the time of the accident.
