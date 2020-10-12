HENDERSON — A 20-year-old Lake Mills, Iowa, man and one of his passengers were injured when two cars crashed on Highway 169 near Henderson Sunday evening.
Drake Allan Bullis and Maddison Rae Stumm, 19, of Bell Plaine, suffered non-life-threatening injuries when the southbound 2014 Ford Fusion that Bullis was driving and a southbound 2014 Chevy Cruze driven by Nikkia Noe Clipperton, 23, of Smithwick, South Dakota, collided at 7:20 p.m., the State Patrol said.
Bullis was making a lane change when the Fusion struck the left front of the Cruze, the patrol said. He was cited for failure to drive with due care.
Bullis and Stumm were treated at the hospital in Le Sueur. A male infant passenger was not injured.
Clipperton and her three passengers were not injured, the patrol said.
