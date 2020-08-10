MANKATO — Two suspects have been charged as authorities continue to investigate a reported home invasion and assault just east of Mankato.
A resident on Ichabod Lane reported that about nine people were outside her house Thursday evening, according to court complaints. Two men reportedly came inside, fought with another resident and pulled the man outside.
The group scattered into a cornfield and woods when law enforcement officers arrived. Six men were caught, including the two who reportedly went inside the house.
Taydor David Gach, 27, and Nyaw David Gach, 19, both of Mankato, were both charged Monday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony burglary and misdemeanor assault.
The case remains under investigating, the charging complaint said.
