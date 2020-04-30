NORTH MANKATO — Two people allegedly were caught selling synthetic cannabinoids outside a North Mankato residence Monday.
It was the third time since November that one of the suspects has been arrested for dealing the man-made chemicals, which are similar to the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana but more powerful.
Reports of traffic coming and going from 1201 Lake St. in lower North Mankato prompted Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force to surveil the property Monday.
According to court records:
Agents witnessed a man they recognized as Ronald Clarence Wilson, 37, of North Mankato, engage in two suspected drug sales outside the residence. He appeared to be dealing out of a van that also was occupied by Roberta Florene Brown, 51, of North Mankato.
Agents stopped one of the suspected buyers after he left and the man admitted he had just purchased synthetic cannabinoids, which is often called K2 or spice.
As agents approached to arrest Wilson, he ran inside the residence. The property owner allowed authorities inside and they found Wilson hiding in an attic. He had a small amount of marijuana, a vape pen, THC cartridge and digital scale in his possession.
In a bag that belonged to Brown, agents found six baggies with synthetic cannabinoids, about 40 prescription pills and nearly $400.
An additional amount of synthetic cannabinoids allegedly was found in the van.
Wilson was charged Wednesday in Nicollet County District Court with felony drug sales and felony and misdemeanor drug possession. Brown was charged with felony and misdemeanor drug possession and felony aiding and abetting drug sales.
Both suspects have multiple prior drug-related convictions.
Brown has two other sets of pending charges related to alleged synthetic cannabinoids sales. The drug allegedly was found in her residence on Northway Drive in November after the drug task force received tips she was dealing. More of the drug and a loaded gun reportedly were found when agents searched her townhouse again in January.
