NORTH MANKATO — Two people are charged with selling synthetic marijuana out of their North Mankato townhouse.
The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force received multiple tips that Roberta Florence Brown, 51, was dealing drugs out of a North Mankato hotel room, according to court documents.
Agents surveilled Brown after she moved into a townhouse at 1765 Northway Drive and observed a number of people come and go after brief periods. Agents stopped one vehicle after it left the residence and the passenger had synthetic marijuana he said he bought from Brown.
Agents obtained a warrant to search the residence and allegedly found 159 grams of synthetic marijuana around the residence, as well an oxycodone pill in Brown’s purse.
Brown was charged Thursday in Nicollet County District Court with felony and gross misdemeanor counts of drug sales and possession.
Darius Donzell Porter, 30, who lives with Brown, also was charged with drug sales and possession.
