MANKATO — Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota has recognized Bethlehem Lutheran Church and Christ the King Lutheran Church, both of Mankato, as the 2021 Servant of Christ Award winners for the Southeastern Minnesota Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.
LSS recognized the local churches for their dedication to learning more about youth homelessness and helping to launch The REACH Resource Center — an LSS service that has supported youth experiencing homelessness for a decade.
Over the past 10 years, The REACH has provided nearly 5,000 youth with emotional support, safe housing and greater stability, the LSS said in a news release.
The Servant of Christ Award honors congregations that are leaders in social service outreach or have come forward with extraordinary service to address special needs in their community. Annually the award is given to one or more congregations in each of the six Minnesota synods of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America.
