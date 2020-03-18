ST. PETER — Two Nicollet County residents tested positive for COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed Wednesday.
The cases were among 17 newly confirmed positives across the state, including one in Martin County. Minnesota has 77 total known COVID-19 cases.
The two Nicollet County residents were asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days, during which their fever and respiratory symptoms will be monitored, according to a release from Nicollet County Health and Human Services.
"Nicollet County Health and Human Services will be responsible for coordinating essential services for those in isolation and quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure," the release stated. "These services include ensuring they have access to food and water, health care, and other necessities."
The state health department will investigate potential exposures to the people who tested positive. South-central Minnesota now has at least five COVID-19 cases, as the pandemic continues to spread in Minnesota and elsewhere in the U.S.
Blue Earth and Waseca counties already had one case each.
