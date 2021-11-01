MANKATO — Residents in Brown and Faribault counties died from COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed Monday.
The Brown County resident was between 65-69 years old, while the Faribault County resident was between 70-74.
They were among 25 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide, raising Minnesota's pandemic toll to 8,694.
South-central Minnesota ended October with the second most confirmed COVID-19 fatalities out of all months during the pandemic. The nine area counties combined for 42 during the month.
Monday's two confirmed deaths raised the south-central region's pandemic toll to 323.
Area counties also combined for 440 newly confirmed cases Monday, although most were likely reinfections added to county totals.
The health department, or MDH, announced it added data from 7,597 reinfections statewide Monday. Each one was an instance of a person contracting COVID-19 after previously having it.
"Previously, if a person tested positive for COVID-19 more than once, they were still only counted once on MDH’s Situation Update webpage," the department stated in the announcement. "Moving forward, MDH will start reporting reinfections as a separate total over time. The total number of people infected with COVID-19 one or more times will continue to be reported with case data."
It's unclear how many of south-central Minnesota's 440 new cases were reinfections. Looking at previous Monday case totals at least gives an idea of how much the 440 new cases came in above recent trends:
- Oct. 25: 105 new cases
- Oct. 18 — 156 new cases
- Oct. 11 — 197 new cases
- Oct. 4 — 217 new cases
The cases added Monday are different than breakthrough infections, which occur when a fully vaccinated person tests positive for COVID-19. Data continues to show the COVID-19 vaccines are effective at limiting cases and even more effective at limiting hospitalizations and deaths.
Factoring in the reinfection cases, Blue Earth County had 119 confirmed cases Monday. All nine counties had at least nine new cases.
The full list of new cases confirmed by county Monday includes:
- Blue Earth County — 119
- Brown County — 57
- Nicollet County — 54
- Le Sueur County — 47
- Waseca County — 40
- Martin County — 40
- Sibley County — 37
- Faribault County — 37
- Watonwan County — 9
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.