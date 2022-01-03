MANKATO — Two area residents died of COVID-19, the first confirmed fatalities from the illness so far in 2022.
The deaths occurred in a Le Sueur County resident between 65-69 years old and a Faribault County resident between 90-94 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
They were among 48 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide Monday, bringing Minnesota's pandemic toll to 10,564.
South-central Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 421. December was the second deadliest month yet during the pandemic with 57 confirmed deaths.
Le Sueur County accounts for 42 of the region's 421 deaths. It has the third lowest death rate among nine area counties.
Faribault County has had 41 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. It has the highest death rate in the region.
Area counties also combined for 119 newly confirmed cases Monday. Blue Earth County had the most with 26.
The full list of new cases confirmed by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 26
- Nicollet County — 16
- Waseca County — 16
- Brown County — 15
- Le Sueur County — 14
- Martin County — 14
- Faribault County — 11
- Watonwan County — 6
- Sibley County — 1
