MANKATO — South-central Minnesota had two more COVID-19 deaths confirmed Thursday.
The deaths occurred in a Le Sueur County resident in their early 90s and a Brown County resident in their mid to late 40s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
They were among 19 COVID deaths confirmed statewide Thursday. The south-central region's pandemic death toll rose to 222, while Minnesota's toll is at 6,724.
Eight of the 222 area COVID deaths have been confirmed in March. Five of the eight, however, were discovered during a recent audit and may have occurred earlier.
Area counties also combined for 66 newly confirmed cases Thursday. It was the second straight day with 66 new cases in the region.
Blue Earth County's 28 new cases were the most in the region. All nine area counties had at least one new case.
The full list of newly confirmed cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 28
- Nicollet County — 9
- Faribault County — 8
- Le Sueur County — 7
- Martin County — 5
- Brown County — 3
- Sibley County — 3
- Waseca County — 2
- Watonwan County — 1
This story will be updated.
