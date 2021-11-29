MANKATO — Blue Earth County had two COVID-19 deaths confirmed Monday, bringing the south-central region's November death toll to 41.
The Blue Earth County residents were between 70-74 and 75-79 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. They were among 44 confirmed COVID-19 fatalities statewide Monday, raising Minnesota's pandemic death toll to 9,382.
South-central Minnesota's November has the third-highest COVID-19 death toll out of all months during the pandemic.
It came on the tail of the second deadliest month during the pandemic. October had 42 COVID-19 deaths.
The nine counties have combined for 362 total confirmed COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic. Of the 362, about 23% were confirmed either this month or last month.
Blue Earth County's 68 COVID-19 deaths are the most among the nine area counties. Per 10,000 residents, however, the county has the lowest death rate in the region.
Area counties also combined for 191 newly confirmed cases. The cases and deaths date back to last week due to reporting delays related to the Thanksgiving holiday.
Of the 191, Blue Earth County had the most with 48. All nine counties had at least five new cases.
The full list of new cases confirmed by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 48
- Le Sueur County — 33
- Martin County — 27
- Waseca County — 23
- Nicollet County — 21
- Brown County — 14
- Sibley County — 10
- Faribault County — 10
- Watonwan County — 5
