MANKATO — Two COVID-19 deaths were confirmed Wednesday in Faribault County, raising south-central Minnesota's pandemic death toll to 254.
The residents were between 80-84 and 85-89 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Faribault County has had 22 confirmed COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic. The county is tied for the second highest rate of deaths per 10,000 residents in the nine-county region.
The Faribault County residents were among 10 COVID-19 deaths confirmed statewide. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 7,715.
South-central Minnesota counties also combined for 64 newly confirmed cases Wednesday. All nine counties had at least three new cases.
The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 14
- Waseca County — 11
- Brown County — 9
- Nicollet County — 7
- Le Sueur County — 6
- Watonwan County — 5
- Sibley County — 5
- Martin County — 4
- Faribault County — 3
On vaccine progress, about 59.9% of eligible residents in south-central Minnesota have at least one dose. This includes more than 90% of residents age 65 or older.
Eligible vaccination rates range from 67.4% for first doses in Nicollet County to 52.8% in Sibley County. Blue Earth County has a 60.9% first-dose vaccination rate among its eligible population.
