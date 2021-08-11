Stock COVID 1
MANKATO — Two COVID-19 deaths were confirmed Wednesday in Faribault County, raising south-central Minnesota's pandemic death toll to 254.

The residents were between 80-84 and 85-89 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Faribault County has had 22 confirmed COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic. The county is tied for the second highest rate of deaths per 10,000 residents in the nine-county region.

The Faribault County residents were among 10 COVID-19 deaths confirmed statewide. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 7,715.

South-central Minnesota counties also combined for 64 newly confirmed cases Wednesday. All nine counties had at least three new cases.

The full list of new cases by county includes:

  • Blue Earth County — 14
  • Waseca County — 11
  • Brown County — 9
  • Nicollet County — 7
  • Le Sueur County — 6
  • Watonwan County — 5
  • Sibley County — 5
  • Martin County — 4
  • Faribault County — 3

On vaccine progress, about 59.9% of eligible residents in south-central Minnesota have at least one dose. This includes more than 90% of residents age 65 or older.

Eligible vaccination rates range from 67.4% for first doses in Nicollet County to 52.8% in Sibley County. Blue Earth County has a 60.9% first-dose vaccination rate among its eligible population. 

