MANKATO — Sibley County had two COVID-19 fatalities confirmed Tuesday, raising the south-central region's November death toll from the illness to 26.
The Sibley County residents who died were between 80-84 and 95-99 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. They were among 51 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide, bringing Minnesota's pandemic death toll to 9,047.
About halfway through the month, south-central Minnesota's November is already the fifth deadliest for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
The current pace would make November the second deadliest pandemic month yet. October holds that grim distinction for now with 42 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.
Despite its two confirmed deaths Tuesday, Sibley County still has the fewest total COVID-19 fatalities among the nine area counties. It has 16 deaths from COVID-19 during the pandemic.
Sibley County's death rate from COVID-19 is the second-lowest in the region behind Blue Earth County. Blue Earth County's 64 deaths from COVID-19 are the highest total in the region, but its large population gives it the lowest death rate per 10,000 residents.
Overall, the nine counties in south-central Minnesota have a combined 347 confirmed COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic. Nearly 20% of the deaths were confirmed in October or November, following a statewide trend of high cases, hospitalizations and deaths as the state gets deeper into the fall.
Area counties combined for 368 newly confirmed cases Tuesday. The health department's Tuesday updates typically include cases confirmed over multiple days including the weekend, leading to higher case totals than other days.
Tuesday's total was still an uptick from one week ago. Nov. 9 had 272 new cases.
The full list of new cases confirmed by county Tuesday includes:
- Blue Earth County — 133
- Nicollet County — 50
- Martin County — 38
- Le Sueur County — 37
- Brown County — 33
- Faribault County — 27
- Sibley County — 20
- Waseca County — 18
- Watonwan County — 12
