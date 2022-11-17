MANKATO — Two separate crashes in icy conditions Thursday left two St. Paul men with life-threatening injuries and a Fairmont man with non-life threatening injuries.
The St. Paul men, Carlos David Rivera Vasquez, 24, and Remberto Omar Vasquez, 30, were two of five passengers in a Chevrolet Express van driven by Luis Antonio Vasquez Huezo, 44, also of St. Paul, going south on Highway 169 in northern Nicollet County at 7:03 a.m., according to a State Patrol report. They were transported to Northfield Hospital after the van reportedly lost control and hit a tree.
In the other crash, Hector Abraham Santiago Juarez, 36, of Fairmont, was driving a Ford Explorer on Highway 30 in Blue Earth County near Amboy at 11:39 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle and hit a power pole. He was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Fairmont for treatment, the patrol said.
