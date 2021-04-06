MANKATO — Minnesota's latest COVID-19 update included two days' worth of data Tuesday, contributing to a large increase in newly confirmed cases within south-central Minnesota.
The coupling of data was partly due to the Minnesota Department of Health not updating numbers Sunday in observance of Easter. Tuesday's update included data collected on both Sunday and Monday.
It resulted in south-central Minnesota counties combining for 136 newly confirmed cases, a much higher total than recent daily numbers.
Tuesday's tally also came after a Monday with a lower than usual total. A technical issue on Saturday reportedly led to fewer cases being processed, which led to Monday's low number, according to the health department.
The issue and holiday delay didn't lead to a large uptick in newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide, and south-central Minnesota had none Tuesday. There were four COVID-19 deaths confirmed statewide, raising Minnesota's pandemic toll to 6,889.
Of the 136 newly confirmed cases in area counties, Blue Earth County's 39 were the most. Nicollet County was a close second with 34.
All nine area counties had at least two new cases. The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 39
- Nicollet County — 34
- Waseca County — 16
- Brown County — 15
- Sibley County — 11
- Le Sueur County — 8
- Faribault County — 6
- Martin County — 5
- Watonwan County — 2
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.