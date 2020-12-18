MANKATO — There were two additional deaths from COVID-19 reported Friday in the local area.
Meanwhile, 100 new cases of COVID were reported in the nine-county area.
One person in Faribault County, age 85-89, died and a person in Le Sueur County, age 80-84 died.
The number of cases in area counties this week were lower than last week, declining from 1,104 to 752, a 30 percent decline.
Blue Earth County had 172 cases in the past week compared to 247 the week before. Brown County had 100 cases compared to 179 a week earlier. Faribault County posted 88 new cases this week compared to 105 the prior week.
Le Sueur County's numbers fell to 101 this week compared to 128 the prior week. Martin County had 74 cases this week compare to 121 the prior week. Nicollet County's cases fell significantly, with 67 this week compared to 125 the week before.
Sibley County had 35 cases this week and 60 the prior week. Waseca County held steady with 83 cases both weeks. Watonwan County had 32 cases this week and 56 the prior week.
And the regional total this week was 752 compared with 1,104 the week before.
New cases in the region reported Friday:
• Blue Earth County — 27
• Brown County —12
• Faribault County — 7
• Le Sueur County — 13
• Nicollet County — 13
• Sibley County — 7
• Martin County — 23
• Waseca County — 12
• Watonwan County — 5
Minnesota officials on Friday reported another 65 COVID-19 deaths, continuing an already dreadful December — 1,130 deaths posted in the first 18 days of the month, atop more than 1,100 recorded in November.
The grim numbers were buoyed somewhat by the continued easing of new daily caseloads and hospital admissions, which are retreating from their late November, early December highs.
The Health Department on Friday posted 2,737 newly confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases, part of a week of relatively moderate counts.
It said 1,144 people remain in the hospital with COVID-19 as of Thursday, with 270 needing intensive care. While that’s still fairly high, the seven-day trend for new hospital admissions has receded to levels not seen since early November.
Despite the improving metrics, officials continue to warn that Minnesota is not out of the woods. Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday extended the state’s ban on indoor bar and restaurant service, saying the state remained in a precarious spot and that Minnesota may face a spike in February.
The Health Department’s newest tally of confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases put the pandemic total at 391,889. In about 92 percent of those cases, people have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated.
The deaths reported Friday raised Minnesota’s toll to 4,723. Among those who’ve died, nearly two-thirds had been living in long-term care or assisted living facilities; most had underlying health problems.
More than 2,200 COVID-19 deaths have been reported during November and December. That’s nearly half of all the deaths in the pandemic.
Saturday’s Health Department report will likely push reported deaths this month higher than in all of November, cementing December as Minnesota’s deadliest of the pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.