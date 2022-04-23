MANKATO — Two options are under consideration for the redesign of Second Street as it approaches downtown Mankato, and city officials are interested in the public's preference.
The Second Street Corridor Study, underway since June, aims to identify the best mix of features for drivers, pedestrians and the neighborhood before the street is next reconstructed. The Mankato-North Mankato Area Planning Organization has narrowed the alternatives to two designs for the study area, which runs from Mulberry Street at the foot of the Veterans Memorial Bridge to Madison Avenue.
Alternative A expands sidewalks on Second Street and narrows the driving lanes, allowing more space for landscaping, trees and other public amenities. Alternative B adds a center median between the opposing directions of traffic, creating space for the median by keeping sidewalks the same size and reducing the width of driving lanes.
People can learn more and take a short survey at https://mankatosecondstreet.com/ or offer their thoughts to Charles Androsky, a transportation planner with MAPO, at candrosky@mankatomn.gov or 507-387-8389. Input is being accepted through May 5. The goal is to settle on a final plan for Second Street by August.
As recently as two years ago, Second Street was slated for nearly $2.6 million in improvements in 2023. The work has since been postponed and is not currently included in the city's five-year construction plan.
Part of the delay stems from a desire to coordinate the Second Street changes with a redesign being contemplated on Riverfront Drive through Old Town, a street that runs immediately parallel to Second. A pilot project is planned for this year to gauge the impact of making Riverfront more pedestrian-friendly, partly by reducing the number of traffic lanes. One of the goals of the pilot project, expected to begin in June, is to measure the extent that traffic shifts to Second Street as a result of the changes to Riverfront.
The varied roles served by Second Street also provide challenges for transportation planners. Daily traffic volumes are as high as 10,000 as people use the street to reach downtown, but it's also home to multiple single-family homes, apartment buildings, a Lutheran church and school and businesses. In addition, residents of the Washington Park neighborhood must cross Second when walking or biking to Riverfront Park or to shops and eating establishments in Old Town.
