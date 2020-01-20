NICOLLET — A 17-year-old St. Peter girl and a 45-year-old New Ulm woman were killed Monday in separate crashes involving cars colliding with semi trucks on icy highways in Nicollet County.
The first crash occurred at 11:21 a.m. on Highway 111 north of Nicollet. The St. Peter teenager, whose identity the Minnesota State Patrol did not release, was southbound when her 2000 Buick Regal and a northbound 2016 Volvo tractor truck collided at 11:21 a.m.
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, the Nicollet Fire Department and the Minnesota Department of Transportation, which closed the highway following the crash, also responded.
The girl was wearing a seat belt. The driver of the semi — John Eugene Magnan, 62, of Detroit Lakes — was not injured.
In the second crash, Naomi Sue Peterson of New Ulm was killed when her 2004 Pontiac Grand Am and a 2019 Volvo tractor truck driven by Daniel John Brunberg, 44, of Roseville collided at the intersection of Highway 14 and Nicollet County Road 37 near New Ulm at 1:24 p.m.
The Volvo was eastbound on Highway 14, and the Pontiac was northbound on County Road 37 at the time of the crash. Brunberg was not injured. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
As with the previous crash, the pavement was covered with snow and ice. Sheriff’s deputies from Nicollet and Brown counties, the Courtland Fire Department and the Minnesota Department of Transportation responded to the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.