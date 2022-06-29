MANKATO — Mankato received state grants to help with cleanup costs of contaminants for two downtown sites slated for big residential developments.
The site of what will be Mankato's biggest downtown residential development — The Burton on the corner of Main and Second streets — got a $175,000 grant. The city's former public works building, which has been purchased and slated for affordable housing complexes called Lewis Lofts and Sinclair Flats, received just over $140,000.
The Burton site was historically used as a lumber mill, a paint shop, battery shop, auto sales and service garage and, most recently, banking.
The grants were announced Wednesday by the Department of Employment and Economic Development, which awarded nearly $4.1 million to 11 Minnesota cities. The grants cover 75% of contaminant removal costs with the developers paying the remaining cost.
Courtney Kramlinger, economic development specialist for the city, said neither project got the full amount that was requested.
The request for the Lewis Lofts was $186,000 and The Burton request was $514,000.
Kramlinger said The Burton request included funding for groundwater management costs and included a contingency fund to hedge against inflation, but the state determined neither was eligible under the program. The state also determined the amount of soil that would need to be removed was not as great as included in the request.
Still, Kramlinger said the city was fortunate to get the grants.
"We're lucky. They spread out the awards for the Twin Cities and the rest of the state, and it's very competitive."
The Burton, a $38 million apartment complex, is expected to be under construction soon, offering 107 residential units and more than 32,000 square feet of commercial space near the foot of the Veterans Memorial Bridge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.