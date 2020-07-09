MANKATO — Blue Earth County's spike in new COVID-19 cases continued Thursday, with two-dozen more cases identified.
The 24 new positives bring the county's total to 366 since cases began to sharply increase on June 17. New cases during that span account for 68% of the county's total since the pandemic began in March.
The county's number of COVID-19 hospitalizations also rose by one Thursday.
Nine of the county's 21 COVID-19 hospitalizations during the pandemic have occurred since mid-June. Residents who've been hospitalized during the pandemic range in age from 22 to 91 years old.
Blue Earth County's new cases were among 49 total Thursday in south-central Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Nicollet County's 11 new cases were its biggest jump since May. The county has had 92 new cases since June 17.
The full list of new cases in the region includes:
- Blue Earth County: 24
- Nicollet County: 11
- Le Sueur County: Seven
- Waseca County: Two
- Watonwan County: Two
- Brown County: Two
- Sibley County: One
