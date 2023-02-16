LEHILLIER – Two drivers and a passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a collision at the intersection of Highway 169 and Highway 68 Thursday evening.
Emily Ann Pierce, 24, was driving southbound in a 2018 Ford Focus with passenger Ashlyn Nicole McKeena Hale, 26, on Highway 169, and Megan Marie Stevensen, 42, was driving a Mazda turning on to Highway 169 from Highway 68 when the vehicles collided at about 4:45 p.m., the State Patrol said.
Pierce and Hale were taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato hospital while Stevensen, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries as well, was not taken to the hospital.
Road conditions were dry at the time of the incident.
