DARFUR — Both drivers died when two vehicles crashed Wednesday evening near the north edge of Darfur.
The Watonwan County Sheriff's Office is investigating the scene and will release the names of the deceased after their families have been contacted.
The vehicles crashed shortly after 8:30 p.m. on 620th Avenue and north of 270th Street in Watonwan County.
Both drivers died at the scene and were the sole occupants in the vehicles, the sheriff's department said.
