CAMBRIA — Two people were injured in a crash on Highway 68 Thursday morning.
Ronald M. Haugen, 73, of Kasota, was driving a 2020 Ford F150 east on Highway 68 while Jennifer L. Bennet, 48, of Storden, was driving a 2010 Toyota Camry west when they collided shortly before noon, the State Patrol reported.
Haugen was treated for non-life threatening injuries and Bennet was taken to the New Ulm hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the patrol.
Alcohol was not a factor and both were wearing seatbelts, the patrol said.
