BLUE EARTH — Faribault County deputies were at the scene of a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning between Blue Earth and Frost.
The two men driving the vehicles suffered unknown injuries. Trey James Dyslin, 27, of Frost, was airlifted from United Hospital in Blue Earth to another hospital.
Manuel Guzman-Martinez, 26, of Windom, was transported to United Hospital in Blue Earth.
Dyslin was driving a 2003 Chevrolet pickup west on Faribault County Road 4 shortly after 7 a.m. and was at the road's intersection with 430th Avenue when the truck and a southbound 2005 Subaru Legacy, driven by Guzman-Martinez, crashed.
Dogs that had been riding in the truck were injured in the crash. They are being treated at a veterinarian clinic in Blue Earth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.