MANKATO — Two Mankato students received National Merit Scholarships.

Jenna Fette from East High School and Noah Gersich from West High School each received $2,500 from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

They are among 2,500 top seniors from across the country selected by a committee of high school counselors and college admission officers based on academic record, PSAT score, school and community activities, an essay and recommendation.

