MANKATO — The Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center announced two more events — a Cirque-style holiday show and a Christian rock concert — both of which will take place in the Grand Hall.
Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland is scheduled for Nov. 17. The event is described as "a musical journey that will transport audiences to a magical land far away for a fun-filled, unforgettable holiday-themed show experience."
The Christian rock band Newsboys, founded in 1985 in Australia, are scheduled to perform Oct. 28.
Tickets for both shows go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com.
