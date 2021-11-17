NORTH MANKATO — Two North Mankato men with prior government experience have filed to replace a late Nicollet County commissioner in a special election occurring early next year.
David Haack and Kenneth DeWitte both applied to represent District 3, which encompasses Precincts 1, 2 and 3 of North Mankato, after the filing period began Tuesday.
Haack, a retired longtime North Mankato city employee, held the County Board District 3 seat until 2016 but decided not to run in that year's election. Denny Kemp succeeded him and served until his death at age 63 in September.
DeWitte was a North Mankato city councilor for four years until he lost his reelection bid in 2010. He has worked as a line technician at Crown Cork & Seal for nearly 37 years, according to his LinkedIn page.
A special general election will be Feb. 8 unless more candidates file for the seat. If others apply, the Feb. 8 election will become a primary and the general will occur April 12.
Other candidates have until 5 p.m. Nov. 30 to submit their applications.
Filings will be accepted at Nicollet County Public Services, 501 South Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Candidates may file in person or by mail.
Only residents in the relevant precincts can vote in the special election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.