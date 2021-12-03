MANKATO — More than 100 people so far have received free naloxone trainings since Christian Family Solutions started offering them, with two more sessions coming up before the end of the year.
The counseling organization, at 44 Good Counsel Drive, began providing free trainings on the overdose reversal drug in September. It came in response to fentanyl overdoses in the community.
A training from 5-6 p.m. Monday, followed by another at the same time a week later on Dec. 13, have slots available, said Stephanie Jordan, a chemical dependency counselor at Christian Family Solutions.
“It’s very helpful to get the word out there about the dangers of the opioid epidemic we’re in right now and provide resources for people to utilize if they have loved ones or family members who are actively using,” she said.
People who complete the training receive kits to take home with fentanyl test strips and naloxone.
By training more people to use the resources, Jordan said the hope is more deaths will be avoided.
“I think they've been received very well,” she said. “It seems like a lot of people have found them to be helpful.”
Fentanyl-laced heroin has been one of the major causes of drug overdoses in recent years. It’s not just heroin now, though, with Jordan saying the organization is hearing about more drugs being laced with fentanyl.
The classes can accommodate about 25 people per session. Christian Family Solutions, which partners with the Steve Rummler HOPE Network on the trainings, plans to continue offering them on the second and fourth Mondays in January.
To reserve a free spot, email sjordan@wlcfs.org.
