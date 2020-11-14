MADELIA — Two Mankato residents suffered non-life-threatening injuries when their vehicle rolled over after hitting an icy stretch of Highway 60 between Lake Crystal and Madelia Friday night.
Santos Andre Orellana, 27, was driving a 2005 Chevy Blazer east on Highway 60 when it spun into the ditch and rolled at 9:45 p.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Santos and a passenger in the vehicle — 21-year-old Esmeralda Giron Malagon — were transported to the Mankato hospital. Both Orellana and Malagon were wearing seat belts.
First-responders and officers from Madelia, Lake Crystal and the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office were at the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.