EAGLE LAKE — Two people were injured in a crash that occurred at 7:36 p.m. Friday on Highway 14 after one of the vehicles was driving in the wrong direction, according to the state patrol.

William Vogler, 79, of Janesville was driving a Lexus RX the wrong way in the eastbound lane when he collided with a Chevy Silverado driven by Roland Moesler, 77, of Morristown.

Vogler was taken to the Mankato hospital with non-life threatening injuries, as was Pamela Grove, 75, of Puyallup, Washington, who was a passenger in Moesler’s vehicle.

Moesler and another passenger in his vehicle, Loretta Moesler, 82, of Morristown, were not injured.

