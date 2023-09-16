EAGLE LAKE — Two people were injured in a crash that occurred at 7:36 p.m. Friday on Highway 14 after one of the vehicles was driving in the wrong direction, according to the state patrol.
William Vogler, 79, of Janesville was driving a Lexus RX the wrong way in the eastbound lane when he collided with a Chevy Silverado driven by Roland Moesler, 77, of Morristown.
Vogler was taken to the Mankato hospital with non-life threatening injuries, as was Pamela Grove, 75, of Puyallup, Washington, who was a passenger in Moesler’s vehicle.
Moesler and another passenger in his vehicle, Loretta Moesler, 82, of Morristown, were not injured.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.