MANKATO — Two men are in custody following gunshots at a house Monday night and a pursuit Tuesday evening.
Mankato Department of Public Safety responded to a report of gunshots at a residence on Carney Avenue late Monday night, according to Public Safety Associate Director Dan Schisel.
Police tried to stop a vehicle that might have been involved Tuesday evening on Stoltzman Road. The driver fled.
Two men were caught and arrested after a search and are in the Blue Earth County Jail.
The incident remains under investigation, Schisel said.
