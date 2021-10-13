MANKATO — Two men are in custody following gunshots at a house Monday night and a pursuit Tuesday evening.

Mankato Department of Public Safety responded to a report of gunshots at a residence on Carney Avenue late Monday night, according to Public Safety Associate Director Dan Schisel.

Police tried to stop a vehicle that might have been involved Tuesday evening on Stoltzman Road. The driver fled.

Two men were caught and arrested after a search and are in the Blue Earth County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation, Schisel said.

