LE SUEUR — Snow and ice were on the road when a pickup carrying two young adults and a 4-year-old left Highway 169 and rolled multiple times, according to State Patrol.
Kendra Nicole Wardell, 20, was driving north on the highway near Le Sueur around 9 a.m. when her GMC pickup left the road and rolled. She and the child went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while passenger Derrick Matthew Sejrup, 22, was unharmed. All are from St. Peter.
No alcohol was involved, State Patrol reported.
