MANKATO — Two Mankato men sustained non-life threatening injuries after the van they were passengers in hit a deer Friday on Highway 14.
Tyler L. Black, 21, and Jamie T. Mooney, 45, were in a van driven by Elizabeth K. Farren, 20, of Lakeville, going westbound on the highway in Mankato when the vehicle collided with the deer at 2:20 p.m., according to a State Patrol report.
Black and Mooney were transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato for treatment. Farren and a third passenger, Chris J. Flynn, 39, of Mankato, weren't injured in the crash, according to the report.
