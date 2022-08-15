LEHILLIER — Two people were hospitalized Sunday evening after the ATV they were on rolled down a river embankment adjacent to Eleanor Street in South Bend Township.
Karissa Beth Bode, 32, of North Mankato, was reportedly driving the 2016 Polaris ATV northbound on the embankment when the rollover occurred at 6:55 p.m., the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office said.
Joshua Michael Wieland, 30, of rural Mankato was the passenger. Both were thrown from the machine.
Bode suffered serious injuries and remains hospitalized. Wieland declined medical treatment at the scene but has since been hospitalized, the Sheriff's Office said.
Neither rider was wearing a helmet and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
