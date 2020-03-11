BLUE EARTH — The drivers of a compact car and a semi were injured when the vehicles crashed on Interstate 90 a few miles east of Blue Earth Tuesday morning.
Christopher Thomas Beasley, 44, of Maple Park, Illinois, was driving a westbound 2014 Peterbilt at 11:38 a.m. when a westbound 2013 Volkswagen Golf rear-ended the truck, the State Patrol said.
Beasley and the car's driver, Sarah Elizabeth Scott, 26, of Hollandale, Wisconsin, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in Blue Earth, the patrol said.
