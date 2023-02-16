FROST — The drivers of a car and a semi were injured when the vehicles crashed Tuesday morning at a rural Frost intersection.
Faribault County deputies said road conditions were icy at 11:20 a.m. when Alan Dean White, 50, of Mankato, was driving north on 470th Avenue in a 2013 Volvo truck that was pulling an empty grain trailer and Shane Robert Guptill, 30, of Elmore, was driving an eastbound 2009 Chrysler Sebring on 40th Street.
Road conditions and the condition of the car's tires prevented Guptill from stopping at the intersection, deputies said. The car was in the intersection when its right side was struck by the semi.
White and Guptill were treated for unspecified injuries at United Hospital in Blue Earth.
Deputies said 470th Avenue does not have traffic control devices for northbound/southbound traffic; however, 40th Street has stop signs at the intersection for eastbound/westbound traffic.
