MANKATO — Two women were injured, although just one was hospitalized, following a crash Tuesday at the junction southwest of Mankato where Highway 169 splits off from Highway 60/169.
A 2014 Chevy Suburban was westbound on Highway 60, turning south on Highway 169, and 2023 Kia Soul was northbound on Highway 169 when they collided in the intersection at 3:16 p.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The Kia driver — Ainsley Ella Brummond, 19, of Mankato — was transported to the Mankato hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Brummond was not wearing a seatbelt, although the Kia's airbag deployed.
The Chevy driver — Kimberly Ann Thorson, 45, of Lake Crystal — suffered non-life-threatening injuries but was not transported to the hospital, according to the Patrol. Thorson was wearing a seat belt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.