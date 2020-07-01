WELLS — An 80-year-old Wells man and an 18-year-old Eagle Lake woman were injured when an SUV and a car crashed at an intersection in Wells Wednesday morning.
Patrick John Linder was driving a 2017 Cadillac XT5 south on Highway 22 and was attempting a left-hand turn onto a city street at 9:22 a.m. when the SUV and a northbound Mustang collided, the State Patrol said.
Linder and the Mustang's driver, Morgan Grace Wendt, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
