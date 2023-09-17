Two injured in crash on Highway 22
MANKATO — Two people were injured in a crash on Highway 22 at 3:47 p.m. Sunday.
A Ford F250, driven by Ross Pettit, 50, of Kasota and a Chevy Impala driven by Gavin Harrison, 24, of Mankato were both going south on Highway 22 when they collided at the intersection with Blue Earth County Road 26.
Both drivers were taken to the Mankato hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the state patrol.
A passenger in the Ford, Bryce Pettit, 14 of Mankato was not injured.
The Free Press
