ST. PETER — Two people received non-life-threatening injuries when the passenger car they were in collided with a semi in St. Peter at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Sudikshya Karki, 19, of St. Peter was driving a Nissan Versa east on Sunrise Drive when it collided with a Freightliner semi driven by Mario Conde, 58, of Northfield, who was traveling south on Highway 22, the State Patrol said.
Karki and a passenger in the car, Jackie Len Trajano Patterson, 24, of St. Peter, were brought to the St. Peter Hospital, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.