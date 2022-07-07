ST. PETER — Two people received non-life-threatening injuries when the passenger car they were in collided with a semi in St. Peter at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Sudikshya Karki, 19, of St. Peter was driving a Nissan Versa east on Sunrise Drive when it collided with a Freightliner semi driven by Mario Conde, 58, of Northfield, who was traveling south on Highway 22, the State Patrol said. 

Karki and a passenger in the car, Jackie Len Trajano Patterson, 24, of St. Peter, were brought to the St. Peter Hospital, the patrol said.

