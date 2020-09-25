LAKE CRYSTAL — Two people were injured Friday afternoon in a crash on Highway 60 between Mankato and Lake Crystal.
A Cadillac driven by Robert Michael Frazee, 79, of Plymouth, was on Blue Earth County Road 115 attempting to cross eastbound Highway 60 when the vehicle collided with a Mazda heading east on Highway 60, driven by Brittney Anne Wellner, 32, of Mankato, the State Patrol said.
Wellner had non-life threatening injuries and Frazee was not injured in the 1:47 p.m. crash, according to the patrol.
A passenger in the Cadillac, Frances Isabel Frazee, 78, of Plymouth, received non-life threatening injuries.
A passenger in the Mazda, Ashley Rose Page, 29, of Le Sueur, was not injured.
