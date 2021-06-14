BLUE EARTH — Alcohol is a suspected factor in a crash that injured two people in rural Faribault County Sunday evening.
Lane Anderson, 24, of Delavan, and Kevin Steinhauer, 52, of Frost, collided at the intersection of County Road 16 and County Road 109 east of Blue Earth a little before 7 p.m., according to the Faribault County Sheriff's Office.
Anderson was southbound on County Road 109, which has a stop sign. Steinhauer was eastbound on County Road 16. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Steinhauer's vehicle rolled into a ditch. Both Steinhauer and Anderson were taken by ambulance to the United Hospital District in Blue Earth. Steinhauer was later airlifted to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester.
